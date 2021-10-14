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End the Fed!
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2 views • October 14, 2021
Full speech: http://board.freedomainradio.com/forums/t/36783.aspx
Evil is costly -- the initiation of force is expensive and risky. Violence makes enemies, starts turf wars, sickens the soul, kills love, ends lives...
What stops the growth of evil? The same thing that stops the growth of any sickness -- pain, treatment and cure.
Evil is very, very expensive. War -- the greatest evil -- is staggeringly expensive. The Pentagon loses literally billions of dollars under its couches every single year. It uses a million bullets in to put just one bullet into another human being. War shreds economies, minds, hearts, relationships, health, wealth, freedom -- war destroys civilizations.
What stops war? The same thing that stops any gambling addict -- running out of money.
War is stopped only by poverty. When you cannot pay the soldiers, well - blessed become the peacemakers.
War is limited by economics, by costs, by the hard wall of hard currency.
Unless -- unless war is - not free, but profitable...
This is where the Federal Reserve comes in.
Who pays for war? A defensive war, unprovoked and unavoidable, sure, we would all chip in for that. But a lying swaggering endless missile-hurling overseas mass murder?
To cover current government spending, taxes would have to be raised almost 60%.
We have wars and bailouts and untold bribery and tax cuts -- paid for by what?
Who lends to a country hell bent on Empire? No one, because war and empire drain the treasury - look at England after the 2nd world war -- ran out of money, and closed down the Empire.
Lend to warmongers, what will they pay you back with? Broken pottery? Bloodstained bodies? Bones? Dust? Lamentations?
War is not profitable, it is not a growth industry. It grows like a tumor grows, at the expense of life.
How, then, is it fed?
It is fed, by the Fed.
China has lend the US a little over a trillion dollars. The Federal Reserve has lend and created almost 7 trillion dollars.
7 trillion dollars -- that's 8 times the spending on the Iraq war -- 12 times the spending in Afghanistan.
Over the last 6 years, there have been very few new taxes -- even though total fiscal spending has risen nearly $1 trillion per year.
For the Federal Reserve creates the free money that makes evil profitable.
7 trillion dollars covers the bills for a lot of evil.
If there was truth in advertising, the Federal Reserve would have this slogan:
Free Evil!
Or
The Federal Reserve: Turning Evil into Profits since 1913!
And is not just the overseas wars...
How long would the trillion dollar war on drugs last if everyone got a bill for enforcing it?
How long would 700+ military bases last if everyone got a bill for them? [finger snap]
So -- what is the Fed relying on? How can letting the ultra-powerful type whatever they want into their own bank accounts possibly last?
The short answer is, it can't. History is littered with the dry bones of hundreds of paper currencies -- not backed by gold, or commodities, or anything more real than the vampiric promises of politicians.
But -- how is it lasting?
It lasts because we do not love our children enough.
To avoid change, to avoid conflict, to avoid the peaceful revolution of real money, we are sacrificing our children. The children in pigtails, the children in the crib, the children in the womb -- even the children who are as yet just a gleam in their daddy's eyes.
We are Aztecs.
Our children's futures are being sold on the auction block, to the highest bidder, to avoid conflict and virtue in the here and now.
Their futures have become "futures."
They will be taxed at 60, 70, 80 percent or more to pay for this grand canyon of debt -- and it will not be enough, it will never be enough, for the Lords of the New Serfs are insatiable my friends. Zombies get their fill and wander off. There is no logical end to the escalation of human greed save gulags, leg irons and mushroom clouds.
If a corporation were diluting baby food to the point where babies were starving to death, would we not act? If there was poison in the water that wrecked their livers and brains, would we not act?
Evil is costly -- the initiation of force is expensive and risky. Violence makes enemies, starts turf wars, sickens the soul, kills love, ends lives...
What stops the growth of evil? The same thing that stops the growth of any sickness -- pain, treatment and cure.
Evil is very, very expensive. War -- the greatest evil -- is staggeringly expensive. The Pentagon loses literally billions of dollars under its couches every single year. It uses a million bullets in to put just one bullet into another human being. War shreds economies, minds, hearts, relationships, health, wealth, freedom -- war destroys civilizations.
What stops war? The same thing that stops any gambling addict -- running out of money.
War is stopped only by poverty. When you cannot pay the soldiers, well - blessed become the peacemakers.
War is limited by economics, by costs, by the hard wall of hard currency.
Unless -- unless war is - not free, but profitable...
This is where the Federal Reserve comes in.
Who pays for war? A defensive war, unprovoked and unavoidable, sure, we would all chip in for that. But a lying swaggering endless missile-hurling overseas mass murder?
To cover current government spending, taxes would have to be raised almost 60%.
We have wars and bailouts and untold bribery and tax cuts -- paid for by what?
Who lends to a country hell bent on Empire? No one, because war and empire drain the treasury - look at England after the 2nd world war -- ran out of money, and closed down the Empire.
Lend to warmongers, what will they pay you back with? Broken pottery? Bloodstained bodies? Bones? Dust? Lamentations?
War is not profitable, it is not a growth industry. It grows like a tumor grows, at the expense of life.
How, then, is it fed?
It is fed, by the Fed.
China has lend the US a little over a trillion dollars. The Federal Reserve has lend and created almost 7 trillion dollars.
7 trillion dollars -- that's 8 times the spending on the Iraq war -- 12 times the spending in Afghanistan.
Over the last 6 years, there have been very few new taxes -- even though total fiscal spending has risen nearly $1 trillion per year.
For the Federal Reserve creates the free money that makes evil profitable.
7 trillion dollars covers the bills for a lot of evil.
If there was truth in advertising, the Federal Reserve would have this slogan:
Free Evil!
Or
The Federal Reserve: Turning Evil into Profits since 1913!
And is not just the overseas wars...
How long would the trillion dollar war on drugs last if everyone got a bill for enforcing it?
How long would 700+ military bases last if everyone got a bill for them? [finger snap]
So -- what is the Fed relying on? How can letting the ultra-powerful type whatever they want into their own bank accounts possibly last?
The short answer is, it can't. History is littered with the dry bones of hundreds of paper currencies -- not backed by gold, or commodities, or anything more real than the vampiric promises of politicians.
But -- how is it lasting?
It lasts because we do not love our children enough.
To avoid change, to avoid conflict, to avoid the peaceful revolution of real money, we are sacrificing our children. The children in pigtails, the children in the crib, the children in the womb -- even the children who are as yet just a gleam in their daddy's eyes.
We are Aztecs.
Our children's futures are being sold on the auction block, to the highest bidder, to avoid conflict and virtue in the here and now.
Their futures have become "futures."
They will be taxed at 60, 70, 80 percent or more to pay for this grand canyon of debt -- and it will not be enough, it will never be enough, for the Lords of the New Serfs are insatiable my friends. Zombies get their fill and wander off. There is no logical end to the escalation of human greed save gulags, leg irons and mushroom clouds.
If a corporation were diluting baby food to the point where babies were starving to death, would we not act? If there was poison in the water that wrecked their livers and brains, would we not act?
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