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The World's Largest Kaleidoscope
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20 views • May 20, 2021
This video is an illustrated essay about kaleidoscopes that I wrote a few years ago. It presents a brief history of the unique invention, as well as a brief summary about how these "parlor" toys really work. It also describes the world's largest kaleidoscope, located in Mount Tremper, New York. This video provides interesting information on a fascinating topic for both children and adults.
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