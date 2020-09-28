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The Survival of Europe. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
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74 views • September 28, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3252/the-danger-of-hope-call-in-show-april-5th-2016
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3252/the-danger-of-hope-call-in-show-april-5th-2016
Question: “In a recent show, in context of the Migrant Crisis, you expressed that you were ‘on the fence’ about whether Europe ‘deserves to be saved.’ First, you should know that most Europeans that still have a spine have a distinct dislike for generalizations that involve all of Europe, since that covers everything from the lazy and corrupt Greece to the hard-working and innovative Switzerland – and arguably, a good chunk of Turkey and Russia.”
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Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3252/the-danger-of-hope-call-in-show-april-5th-2016
Question: “In a recent show, in context of the Migrant Crisis, you expressed that you were ‘on the fence’ about whether Europe ‘deserves to be saved.’ First, you should know that most Europeans that still have a spine have a distinct dislike for generalizations that involve all of Europe, since that covers everything from the lazy and corrupt Greece to the hard-working and innovative Switzerland – and arguably, a good chunk of Turkey and Russia.”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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