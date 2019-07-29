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The World Asks: Why Is Trump Committing Political Suicide? - FULL SHOW
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286 views • July 29, 2019
Alex Jones asks: will Trump take action against censorship, or will he allow himself - and his base - to be destroyed? Now the world is asking why Trump isn’t doing anything against the mass censorship against free speech happening inside the US, which will deny him his re-election if he just sits on his ass.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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