Creating change with the power of your thoughts with Dawn Lester

#Adrian, #DawnLester, #thought

Dawn Lester is co author of the Book What Really Makes you ill. Why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong. https://amzn.to/3T4qtOB





We are free:

We Just Have to Remember How to Act Free





“Between the stimulus and response, there is a space. And in that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

(Attributed to) Viktor Frankl





As the above profound quote shows, freedom lies in our ability to make our own choices about the actions we take.

The truth is that we are responsible for our own actions.





We already choose how we react or respond to any stimulus; those actions, whether reaction or response, will be based on our individual belief system that manifests as our thoughts.

And our individual belief system, until we understand that we can change it, is often the result of our conditioning through the indoctrination we are subjected to throughout our childhood, mainly via the ‘education system’; a system that disempowers us. But whatever its source, that conditioning is not permanent.





Most of us are aware of the power of ‘positive thinking’, but thinking alone is insufficient; we have to take actions based on our positive thoughts.





True empowerment lies in understanding who we are and finding the courage to accept the challenge of ‘being the change you wish to see in the world’, as I discussed in my previous article.

This challenge is often referred to as “the hero’s journey”.





If this is a challenge that inspires you, please join us in my workshop Creating Change by the Power of Your Thoughts; a 90-minute presentation where we’ll dive deeper into learning how to create the life experiences we want.





Date: Saturday 2nd March 2024

Time: 9am US Pacific/12noon US Eastern/5pm UK.

To Join Dawn: https://www.dawnlester.com/offers/dv5z5uj8/checkout





There is no fee for the workshop; you have the option to donate an amount of your choosing on a value-for-value basis

(Donations help to support Dawn’s work 🙏)





Please Note: The workshop will be recorded and all registered participants will receive the replay link afterwards.

You’ll also receive a special invitation to a follow-up Q&A session.





If you have already registered, thank you. 🙏

If not, here’s the link - https://www.dawnlester.com/offers/dv5z5uj8/checkout

Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday 2nd March!









Web page for the podcast:













Please share this as you see fit.





- To support my work: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/support-me/ Monero address: 41hRm6kgZfF14qw31vWrerS888eCfQd8A7Ktp2FYpvXNRFcfdCNjiZU7mMG5zPP4Dr5D2DPGBPPmrPyDnPvMUNHe2FCA1n3 - Protect yourself from EMF and EMR

Unfortunately, we are bathed in a literal soup of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) and electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The man made frequencies are by and large harmful to our health. Yet EMR and EMF are largely silent and invisible.





Read more here: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2023/04/11/this-is-what-emr-and-emf-is-doing-to-your-blood-right-now-and-what-you-can-do-about-it/









Bioresonance therapy

We are immersed in invisible frequencies, many of which are damaging to our bodies.

To learn more about bioresonance:

https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/ep-255-bio-resonance-therapy/





To learn more about the Bio-Medis Trinity device you can visit their website. This is an affiliate link:





https://biophotonic.uk/Adrian

















My book:

I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.





You can read more about it here:

http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/





—

Drinking distilled water is one of the best things you can do for your health. To buy a distiller via our affiliate link:

https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9



