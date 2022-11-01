DOES SARS-CoV-2 EXIST? Virus Debate Between Dr Mark Bailey & Dr Kevin McCairn | Tim Truth

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Tim Truth hosted a debate between Dr. Mark Bailey and Dr. Kevin McCairn in May 2022. Judge for yourself who presented the better argument. - FNQ Citizen's Collective
If you enjoyed hearing from our guests, please check their websites and video channels for more of their insights & research!
Dr. Mark Bailey & Dr. Sam Bailey:
https://drsambailey.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/
https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial