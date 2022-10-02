25 Amazing Ideas of Bento Cakes decoration

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A bento cake is a mini cake designed for one or two people. Such desserts have gained great popularity in the world!
A small cake is convenient to take with you anywhere, for example, for lunch, on the road, for a picnic, party or any other event.
More Bento Cakes decoration ideas in YouTube playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDHc_naH4yGxfNkropiUEaFEStC1N7wNJ
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