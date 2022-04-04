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Coming to your Local Town soon - Make sure you lock Yourself inside every day and don't come out. Or this Little Robot will report you and then shoot you to sell Your organs to the highest bidder.
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71 views • April 04, 2022
Out of control. Can you even imagine living over there in China. I would kill myself. Their whole population is all about following orders. No Thank You. I don't like to follow orders. Within reason, of course
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