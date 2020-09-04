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The Prepper Drone: DJI + Dronelink for SHTF Surveillance
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
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156 views • September 04, 2020
DJI Mavic Mini (Fly More)
https://amzn.to/3bs7R3J

Dronelink Automation SW
https://www.dronelink.com/

Dronelink 101 Tutorial Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeUPw7098BA&;list=PL3wRlldCPXFi4octcc4Iv6IdSI4pHld7u

Anker Power Core
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Mission Darkness Faraday Bag
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LightSaver Max Portable Solar Charger
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Inergy Power Station
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Drone Livestream with Survival Dispatch
https://youtu.be/iiYU3F190n4

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THE URBAN PREPPER:
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