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CANCER & COVID19
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528 views • April 19, 2021
CANCER & COVID19
Cancer numbers are skyrocketing around the world due to #Covid19 lockdowns. Del sat down with Ty and Charlene Bollinger, founders of The Truth About Cancer, to discuss their new series and insight into their alternative approach to treating what is now the leading cause of death worldwide.
#TheTruthAboutCancer #TyBollinger #CharleneBollinger #CancerRates #AlternativeMedicine #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 19, 2021
Cancer numbers are skyrocketing around the world due to #Covid19 lockdowns. Del sat down with Ty and Charlene Bollinger, founders of The Truth About Cancer, to discuss their new series and insight into their alternative approach to treating what is now the leading cause of death worldwide.
#TheTruthAboutCancer #TyBollinger #CharleneBollinger #CancerRates #AlternativeMedicine #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 19, 2021
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