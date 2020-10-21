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4 Healthy Pasta Recipes For Weight Loss
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16 views • October 21, 2020
Try one of these 4 Healthy Pasta Recipes For Weight Loss
I hope you like all these recipes ♡
1 Avocado Pasta recipe 290 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz whole wheat spaghetti
1/2 avocado
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
1 clove garlic
1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 tbsp olive oil
4 cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup canned corn kernels, drained and rinsed
Preparation
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti according to package instructions; drain well.
In a bowl add avocado and use a fork to gently mash until creamy, add garlic, lemon juice, salt and black pepper and stir to combine.
Add cooked spaghetti, to the avocado sauce, with cherry tomatoes and corn. stir until combined and serve immediately.
2 Chicken and Spinach Pasta 430 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz whole wheat spaghetti pasta, (dry weight) or 3 oz cooked (pasta double in weight after cooking)
3 oz chicken breast, cut into pieces
1/8 tsp dried basil
1/8 tsp dried oregano
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tsp olive oil
1 minced garlic
1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
1/2 medium tomatoes, diced
1 oz grated parmesan cheese
1/4 tbsp parsley
1 oz spinach
Preparation
Cook spaghetti according to package directions.
Heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add carlic and onion, cook and stir until onion is tender. Add chicken breast and cook until no longer pink. Add tomatoes, dried basil, dried oregano, salt and pepper. cook and stir for 1 minute then add spinach and cover until tender 2 to 3 minutes. Once spinach is wilted, add cooked spaghetti, parmesan cheese, parsley. stir until well combined and serve immediately.
3 Sardine Pasta 270 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1/4 tsp dried rosemary
3.75 oz can sardines, drained and chopped into small pieces
4 oz canned tomato sauce
1/4 cup sliced black olives, drained
1.5 oz whole wheat spaquetti (dry weight) or 3 oz cooked (pasta double in weight after cooking)
1/4 tbsp parsley, leaves chopped
salt and black pepper
Preparation
Cook spaghetti according to package directions.
Heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add carlic and tomato sauce, dried rosemary salt and black pepper.
Add the sardines black olives and cook for 1 mins. When the spaghetti is cooked , drain, and add it to the sardine sauce with parsley. Stir to combine and serve.
4 Tomato Cucumber Feta Pasta Salad 290 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz whole wheat rotini pasta
1 cup cucumber, diced
5 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
2 tbsp sliced kalamata olives
2 tbsp red onion chopped
1 oz crumbled feta cheese
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp white vinegar
1/2 tbsp freshly-squeezed lemon juice
1/8 tsp dried oregano
1/4 tsp honey
1 small garlic cloves, minced
salt and black pepper
pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
Preparation
Cook the pasta in a large stockpot of generously-salted water according to package.
To make the dressing whisk all ingredients together until combined.
In a large bowl add cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, black olives olives, feta cheese to the mixing bowl, then drizzle all of the vinaigrette evenly on top.
Toss until all of the ingredients are evenly coated with the dressing.
Serve immediately.
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
I hope you like all these recipes ♡
1 Avocado Pasta recipe 290 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz whole wheat spaghetti
1/2 avocado
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
1 clove garlic
1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 tbsp olive oil
4 cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup canned corn kernels, drained and rinsed
Preparation
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti according to package instructions; drain well.
In a bowl add avocado and use a fork to gently mash until creamy, add garlic, lemon juice, salt and black pepper and stir to combine.
Add cooked spaghetti, to the avocado sauce, with cherry tomatoes and corn. stir until combined and serve immediately.
2 Chicken and Spinach Pasta 430 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz whole wheat spaghetti pasta, (dry weight) or 3 oz cooked (pasta double in weight after cooking)
3 oz chicken breast, cut into pieces
1/8 tsp dried basil
1/8 tsp dried oregano
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tsp olive oil
1 minced garlic
1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
1/2 medium tomatoes, diced
1 oz grated parmesan cheese
1/4 tbsp parsley
1 oz spinach
Preparation
Cook spaghetti according to package directions.
Heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add carlic and onion, cook and stir until onion is tender. Add chicken breast and cook until no longer pink. Add tomatoes, dried basil, dried oregano, salt and pepper. cook and stir for 1 minute then add spinach and cover until tender 2 to 3 minutes. Once spinach is wilted, add cooked spaghetti, parmesan cheese, parsley. stir until well combined and serve immediately.
3 Sardine Pasta 270 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1/4 tsp dried rosemary
3.75 oz can sardines, drained and chopped into small pieces
4 oz canned tomato sauce
1/4 cup sliced black olives, drained
1.5 oz whole wheat spaquetti (dry weight) or 3 oz cooked (pasta double in weight after cooking)
1/4 tbsp parsley, leaves chopped
salt and black pepper
Preparation
Cook spaghetti according to package directions.
Heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add carlic and tomato sauce, dried rosemary salt and black pepper.
Add the sardines black olives and cook for 1 mins. When the spaghetti is cooked , drain, and add it to the sardine sauce with parsley. Stir to combine and serve.
4 Tomato Cucumber Feta Pasta Salad 290 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz whole wheat rotini pasta
1 cup cucumber, diced
5 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
2 tbsp sliced kalamata olives
2 tbsp red onion chopped
1 oz crumbled feta cheese
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp white vinegar
1/2 tbsp freshly-squeezed lemon juice
1/8 tsp dried oregano
1/4 tsp honey
1 small garlic cloves, minced
salt and black pepper
pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
Preparation
Cook the pasta in a large stockpot of generously-salted water according to package.
To make the dressing whisk all ingredients together until combined.
In a large bowl add cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, black olives olives, feta cheese to the mixing bowl, then drizzle all of the vinaigrette evenly on top.
Toss until all of the ingredients are evenly coated with the dressing.
Serve immediately.
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
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