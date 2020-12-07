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Hyatt Regency Hotel A Huge massive evidence brought by Mayor Giuliani and Ellis team.
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72 views • December 07, 2020
At the Hyatt Regency Hotel November 30, 2020 Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Attorney Jenna Ellis brought forth huge amount of evidence to the hearing for the representatives of course house of representatives legislators bodies and here’s an example of one of the huge evidence by a doctor a well-known doctor draw your own conclusions.
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