WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 18MAY22 - Plane Nearly Hits Boaters

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/HTgSLUK-Kqc
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #176
Links to sources:
Plane Nearly Hits Boaters - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FezmL...
Plane Loses Control - https://fb.watch/crFdqRAuqK/
Plane Slides Away - https://fb.watch/cquRg2ctm1/
Emergency Slide - https://fb.watch/cquW3_PJOw/
C-130 Flying Low - https://fb.watch/chbVk0fVNo/
Plane Crossing Road - https://fb.watch/chdIVjWeEE/
Reverse Thrust - https://fb.watch/cheQuaE4k3/
Runway Overrun - https://fb.watch/chgvkr6cQO/
Engine Fell Apart - https://fb.watch/czXA3Cvvy1/
Steep Takeoff - https://fb.watch/chfYoKUtXn/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet