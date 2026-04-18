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Refined seed and vegetable oils were not available until the 20th century, when the technology to extract them became available. These are extracted from plants using either a chemical solvent or an oil mill. Then, they are refined and chemically altered.
Propagandized healthy fats:
Canola oil
Sunflower oil
Vegetable oil
Soybean oil
Actual healthy fats:
Grass-fed butter
Beef tallow
Extra virgin olive oil
Cacao butter
Ghee
Coconut oil
Reject goyslop and seed oils. Return to real fats.
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