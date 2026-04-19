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"The Next Conquest" — Trump's Real Target Was Never Iran
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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President Trump said it himself: "The next conquest." You read it. You shared it. But did you decipher it?


John Michael Chambers breaks down what the mainstream media completely missed. When Trump talked about Iran, he wasn't talking about Iran. One country supplies 87% of Iran's arms imports. One country manufactured their drone fleet. One country sold them the radar that tracked American jets. China.


Iran was the battlefield. China was always the target.


And while you process that, ask yourself this: Where is Iran's new supreme leader? Ahmad Javad Khamenei inherited the throne 43 days ago. He has not appeared in public once. No cameras. No podium. No sign of life. Only written messages read aloud by others.


Why? Because there is no leader. There is no regime. There is a puppet government negotiating a surrender it has already signed. President Trump didn't just defeat Iran. He wiped it out.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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Keywords
iranchinadonald trumpsurrenderjohn michael chamberspuppet governmentahmad javad khameneidrone fleetarms imports
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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