‘BLEW MY MIND’: Judge Jeanine says the Trump judge should gag Michael Cohen too. ‘The Five’ co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro joins ‘America Reports’ after attending Friday’s NY v. Trump trial. This whole ting is a farce. They are prolonging this to keep him off the campaign trail. as long as they can. This is beyond anything I have seen in over three decades as a prosecutor, a judge, and as a DA.

