‘BLEW MY MIND’: Judge Jeanine says the Trump judge should gag Michael Cohen too
‘BLEW MY MIND’: Judge Jeanine says the Trump judge should gag Michael Cohen too.  ‘The Five’ co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro joins ‘America Reports’ after attending Friday’s NY v. Trump trial.  This whole ting is a farce. They are prolonging this to keep him off the campaign trail. as long as they can.  This is beyond anything I have seen in over  three decades as a prosecutor, a judge, and as a DA.

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

