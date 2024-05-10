‘BLEW MY MIND’: Judge Jeanine says the Trump judge should gag Michael Cohen too. ‘The Five’ co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro joins ‘America Reports’ after attending Friday’s NY v. Trump trial. This whole ting is a farce. They are prolonging this to keep him off the campaign trail. as long as they can. This is beyond anything I have seen in over three decades as a prosecutor, a judge, and as a DA.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.