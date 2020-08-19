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The True Story of the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History
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74 views • August 19, 2020
The True Story of the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History | The World According to Me
► Description
The True Story of the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History.
A documentary based on the bestselling book by Lee Smith.
For more info:
https://patpmovie.com/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12734800/
https://twitter.com/PATPmovie
https://www.instagram.com/patpmovie/
https://www.facebook.com/PATPmovie/
The true story of how Congressman Devin Nunes uncovered the operation to bring down the President of the United States. Following the bestselling book, 'The Plot Against the President', by investigative journalist Lee Smith, this feature length documentary explores new information and additional interviews as the case unfolds. All Americans and a lot of the world think they know about "Russiagate '', but most people would not be able to explain exactly what happened, and why it was the biggest political scandal in US history. This film captures the story directly from the people who lived it, including interviews with sources who won't provide interviews on this topic to any other film or media.
#PATPMovie #ThePlotAgainstThePresident #ThePlotAgainstThePresidentMovie
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
The True Story of the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History.
A documentary based on the bestselling book by Lee Smith.
For more info:
https://patpmovie.com/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12734800/
https://twitter.com/PATPmovie
https://www.instagram.com/patpmovie/
https://www.facebook.com/PATPmovie/
The true story of how Congressman Devin Nunes uncovered the operation to bring down the President of the United States. Following the bestselling book, 'The Plot Against the President', by investigative journalist Lee Smith, this feature length documentary explores new information and additional interviews as the case unfolds. All Americans and a lot of the world think they know about "Russiagate '', but most people would not be able to explain exactly what happened, and why it was the biggest political scandal in US history. This film captures the story directly from the people who lived it, including interviews with sources who won't provide interviews on this topic to any other film or media.
#PATPMovie #ThePlotAgainstThePresident #ThePlotAgainstThePresidentMovie
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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