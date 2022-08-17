Obliterating the Uniparty Swamp

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The absolute drubbing that Liz Cheney took last night is more than just another domino in the NeverTrump RINO wing of the Republican Party to fall. It represents a major victory in the fight to unify the America First movement to take over the GOP and take down the Uniparty Swamp.
Things are crazy out there. Get prepared: https://jdrucker.com/prepare/