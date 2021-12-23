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Exposing the Lies and Deceit - Dr Paul Marik GCS [CLIP]
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10 views • December 23, 2021
The Global Covid Summit recently was held over 2 days in Nashville with lead Health Care Specialists speaking. Dr Paul Marik spoke out exposing the abhorrent Lies and Deceit of the WHO, NIH, CDC and Others for the push and release of the EUA injections and the reason for the total disregard for therapeutic medicine. Worth Watching.
[Volume fixed]
CREDIT Global Covid Summit and Participants
https://globalcovidsummit.org/
[Volume fixed]
CREDIT Global Covid Summit and Participants
https://globalcovidsummit.org/
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