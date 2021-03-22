LifeLog, DARPA, Pentagon and Zuckerberg

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What are the odds? The suspicious history of Facebook…
The very same month the Pentagon stopped its total surveillance program called LifeLog (worked on by contractors at MIT in Cambridge, MA) Facebook started across the river at Harvard, also Cambridge, MA.
What a coincidence.Google has a similar pedigree.
Source : https://www.brasscheck.com/video/the-suspicious-history-of-facebook/