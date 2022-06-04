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Battle for Freedom - 'Akhmat' Special Forces - Chechen Republic - Short Documentary - 060322
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72 views • June 04, 2022
Battle for Freedom: Akhmat Special Forces
‘We’ve been through it, all the horror of ordinary people, civilians being killed or captured,’ Akhmed Dudaev, minister for the Chechen Republic’s national policy and foreign relations, explains why Chechen fighters are taking part in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.
Chechens have lost 300,000 people in wars with terrorists and extremists. The Chechen people’s complicated past has defined their present. Today the soldiers are taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine. 'No matter how hard it is for our special forces, we’ll complete our tasks, secure areas block by block, save civilians, and eradicate the Nazis,’ said one of the Chechen fighters.
To listen to Chechen soldiers’ views, watch our new film Battle for Freedom: Akhmat Special Forces.
#premiere #military
Follow: https://t.me/rtdocfilms
‘We’ve been through it, all the horror of ordinary people, civilians being killed or captured,’ Akhmed Dudaev, minister for the Chechen Republic’s national policy and foreign relations, explains why Chechen fighters are taking part in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.
Chechens have lost 300,000 people in wars with terrorists and extremists. The Chechen people’s complicated past has defined their present. Today the soldiers are taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine. 'No matter how hard it is for our special forces, we’ll complete our tasks, secure areas block by block, save civilians, and eradicate the Nazis,’ said one of the Chechen fighters.
To listen to Chechen soldiers’ views, watch our new film Battle for Freedom: Akhmat Special Forces.
#premiere #military
Follow: https://t.me/rtdocfilms
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