Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces during the day destroyed: 4 artillery batteries at firing positions, 3 ammunition depots near Mirnaya Dolina, Bakhmutskaya and Tashkovka, 20 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, and 1 US-made counter-battery radar station near Popasnaya.



Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force have hit 77 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 310 nationalists, as well as 36 units of weapons and military equipment.



Missile troops and artillery have hit 1 Ukrainian battery of BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers at firing positions, as well as 83 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



Russian air defence means have shot down 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the day near Avdeevka, Severodonetsk and Veselaya Gora in the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as over Zmeinyi Island.



▫️In addition, 2 Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been shot down in the air near Shpakovka, Kharkov Region.



In total, 146 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 712 unmanned aerial vehicles, 287 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,817 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 323 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,292 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,624 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.