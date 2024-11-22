Q STAR is REBORN: Antichrist System is Engaged (Spiritual Wickedness) (12/20/23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The beginning of the end...Satan becomes omnipresent through Tech. Q is alive and in control. The war for your soul has evolved to the next level! Get ready!!!
Many many links...most I used some are just related topics I used for research
https://www.reddit.com/r/singularity/comments/17xoqx9/jimmy_apples_on_sam_altmans_departure_from_openai/ | Jimmy Apples on Sam Altman's departure from OpenAI : r/singularity
https://twitter.com/apples_jimmy | Jimmy Apples 🍎/acc (@apples_jimmy) / X
https://twitter.com/sama | Sam Altman (@sama) / X
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermes | Hermes - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sam_Altman | Sam Altman - Wikipedia
https://twitter.com/OpenAI | OpenAI (@OpenAI) / X
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/authorities-monitoring-incident-bridge-niagara-falls-ny-governor-says-2023-11-22/ | Fiery Rainbow Bridge car crash at US-Canada border kills 2
https://twitter.com/LiveNationON/status/1727416446861607223 | Live Nation Ontario on X: "Due to an illness in the band party, KISS is unable to perform tonight in Toronto.
https://twitter.com/LiveNationON/status/1727416446861607223/photo/1 | Live Nation Ontario on X: "Due to an illness in the band party, KISS is unable to perform tonight in Toronto.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leave_the_World_Behind_(film) | Leave the World Behind (film) - Wikipedia
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/sam-altman-reaches-deal-return-ceo-openai/story?id=105091534 | 4 days from fired to re-hired: A timeline of Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI
https://techcrunch.com/2023/11/29/a-timeline-of-sam-altmans-firing-from-openai-and-the-fallout/ | A timeline of Sam Altman’s firing from OpenAI — and the fallout
https://medium.com/the-theam-journey/llms-and-embeddings-101-unleash-the-power-of-gpt-4-with-unbounded-long-term-memory-edd77b83e536 | LLMs and Embeddings 101: Unleash the Power of GPT-4 with Unbounded Long-term Memory
https://blog.finxter.com/gpt-5-openais-new-q-q-star-explained-for-beginners/ | GPT-5? OpenAi’s New Q* (Q-Star) Explained For Beginners
https://www.reuters.com/technology/openais-new-look-board-altman-returns-2023-11-22/ | Who are OpenAI's new board members as Sam Altman returns?
https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/11/27/1083886/unpacking-the-hype-around-openais-rumored-new-q-model/ | Unpacking the hype around OpenAI’s rumored new Q* model
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2023/11/openai-sam-altman-q-algorithm-breakthrough-project/676163/ | Why Won’t OpenAI Say What the Q* Algorithm Is?
https://medium.com/@aicavaleiro/the-q-star-revelation-openais-alleged-breakthrough-in-encryption-and-its-global-implications-c70aa0d98d6e | The Q-Star Revelation: OpenAI’s Alleged Breakthrough in Encryption and Its Global Implications
https://www.wired.com/story/fast-forward-clues-hint-openai-shadowy-q-project/ | These Clues Hint at the True Nature of OpenAI’s Shadowy Q* Project
https://9to5mac.com/2023/11/23/openai-board-mystery-may-be-solved/ | OpenAI board was concerned Q-Star could threaten humanity
https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/11/27/1083886/unpacking-the-hype-around-openais-rumored-new-q-model/ | Unpacking the hype around OpenAI’s rumored new Q* model | MIT Technology Review
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/nov/23/openai-was-working-on-advanced-model-so-powerful-it-alarmed-staff | OpenAI ‘was working on advanced model so powerful it alarmed staff’
https://www.theverge.com/2023/11/29/23981848/sam-altman-back-open-ai-ceo-microsoft-board | Microsoft joins OpenAI’s board with Sam Altman
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/gpt-4-cheat-sheet/#capabilities | GPT-4 Cheat Sheet: What is GPT-4 & What is it Capable Of?
https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/build-gpt-4-api-chatbot-turorial/ | How to Build a ChatBot using the GPT-4 API
https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-built-a-functional-computer-with-human-brain-tissue | Human Brain Cells on a Chip