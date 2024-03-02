Create New Account
Ben Bergquam at Panama/Columbia Border: The legacy of the UN, NGOs & Cartels
Published Yesterday

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

Must see: Wristbands, garbage, and used condoms - the legacy of the United Nations, Democrats and the Cartels exposed in the Darien Gap! #BidenDidThis

Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News

Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV

@BenBergquam

http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1763322592025350652?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

