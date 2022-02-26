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Does Russian attack on Ukraine start WW3? 2-26-22
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54 views • February 26, 2022
Lets breakdown current events taking place with the newly developed war front in Ukraine? Has WW3 already started. Whats gonna happen next? And is this leading to the events that happen momentarily before the Rapture of the Church occurs. Let's talk.
You tube https://youtu.be/ITzGWwrlPyI
You tube https://youtu.be/ITzGWwrlPyI
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