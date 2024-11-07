BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Foolish christians you just gave your consent to the SNAKE...
Zanimations
Zanimations
8 followers
2
509 views • 5 months ago

What else should we have done? Voted for Kamelor Hairass? 

Some are going to ask now in the comments.

The answer is No! Obviously NOT... You should have either voted for a third party, or not have voted at all.

Now you've consented to evil. 

You buried your voice in an urne.

Too bad for you.

Now you are complicit, even if you have been decieved.

The game was, that it was easy to spot, so you are still to blame.

You failed the test.

Learn the rules of the game!

