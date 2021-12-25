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Technology hidden from the masses.
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411 views • December 25, 2021
Today’s Society is far behind in technology.
shadow government and military are approximately 300-700 years ahead of us.
They have decades of old technology that would outweigh “new tech” made available to the population.
All this technology has been suppressed and hidden from the masses for thousands of years.
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shadow government and military are approximately 300-700 years ahead of us.
They have decades of old technology that would outweigh “new tech” made available to the population.
All this technology has been suppressed and hidden from the masses for thousands of years.
Follow: @GeneralPatton17 on TG.
Subscribe to t.me/endilluminati on TG.
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram Channel - http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat - https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
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