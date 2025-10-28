Rescuing Snowflake Embryo Orphans - Marlene Strege - Freedom Alive® Ep165

More than 1.5 million frozen embryos don’t have parents. These children are held in stasis because parents have used in vitro fertilization and completed their families without them. So when John and Marlene Strege learned they couldn’t have a child, they became parents of the first snowflake baby. On this episode, Marlene shares her story and how she has encouraged others to pursue this type of adoption.

