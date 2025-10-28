BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rescuing Snowflake Embryo Orphans - Marlene Strege - Freedom Alive® Ep165
1 day ago

More than 1.5 million frozen embryos don’t have parents. These children are held in stasis because parents have used in vitro fertilization and completed their families without them. So when John and Marlene Strege learned they couldn’t have a child, they became parents of the first snowflake baby. On this episode, Marlene shares her story and how she has encouraged others to pursue this type of adoption.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered Oct 26, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm

