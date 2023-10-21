Create New Account
The messaging of where this war is headed is clear! Yet Christians remain completely asleep!
channel image
The Prisoner
8809 Subscribers
306 views
Published 13 hours ago

THE MESSAGING OF WHERE THIS WAR IS HEADED IS CLEAR! YET CHRISTIANS REMAIN COMPLETELY ASLEEP!

JOIN THE WEBSITE TO LISTEN TO THE TRUTH THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO HEAR ON YOUTUBE: https://www.uprisingrevival.com

Revelation 2:9

“I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”

King James Version (KJV)

Mirrored - Uprising Revival

Keywords
israelsatanistszionistschristian churcheskhazarianschristian hospital

