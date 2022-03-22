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Fauci Unmasked Episodes 1 - 3 [The Trial Run, Concocting A Crisis, I Am Science]
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Fauci Unmasked Episodes 1 - 3 [The Trial Run, Concocting A Crisis, I Am Science]

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Fauci Unmasked Episode 1 - The Trial Run | Daily Wire March 16, 2022
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Fauci-Unmasked---The-Trial-Run:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

Fauci Unmasked Episode 2 - Concocting A Crisis | Daily Wire March 17, 2022
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Fauci-Unmasked---Concocting-A-Crisis:f?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

Fauci Unmasked Episode 3 - I Am Science | Daily Wire Fauci March 18, 2022
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Fauci-Unmasked---I-Am-Science:2?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

https://www.dailywire.com/show/fauci-unmasked?s=04
We all know Fauci as the man, the expert, and “the science” overseeing the response to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, he was also the leading voice on the AIDS crisis in the 80s — and the results were just as disastrous. Michael Knowles exposes our leading doctor’s devastating response.

https://www.dailywire.com/episode/1-the-trial-run


1. The Trial Run
Mar 16, 2022
We all know Fauci as the man, the expert, and “the science” overseeing the response to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, he was also the leading voice on the AIDS crisis in the 80s — and the results were just as disastrous. Michael Knowles exposes our leading doctor’s devastating response.

2. Concocting A Crisis
Mar 17, 2022
Anthrax. Bird Flu. H1N1. Zika. Gain-of-Function. What do they all have in common? The crippling incompetence of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Michael Knowles shines a light on the world’s leading infectious disease “expert” and reveals just how ineffectively he handled the crises of our times.

3. I Am Science
Mar 18, 2022
While the response to the COVID pandemic lacked many things, it wasn’t short on authoritarianism. Join Michael Knowles for the gripping conclusion as he unmasks a man who seems bestowed with unnatural immunity: the world’s beloved Anthony Fauci.
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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