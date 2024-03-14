Create New Account
The counterfeits and camouflage of Satan is revealed!
2Thess lesson #59; Jesus called out the counterfeit and corruption of the Sanhedrin. Not every Christain is who they claim to be, nor is every Jewish person of the true line of Abraham. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfare

