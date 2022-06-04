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Comunidade de Buscadores de Conhecimento da Fundação Keshe / The Keshe Foundation Knowledge Seeker Community
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19 views • June 04, 2022
A Keshe Foundation Knowledge Seekers é uma comunidade de base global de pessoas comuns que estudam e aplicam os ensinamentos do engenheiro nuclear Mehran Tavakoli Keshe no campo da Nanotecnologia e Ciência do Plasma. Atualmente, contam com mais de 200 milhões de pessoas em 150 nações em todo o mundo. Esta é uma história de apenas alguns... e a mudança de paradigma que eles estão provocando.
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The Keshe Foundation Knowledge Seekers are a global grassroots community of ordinary people studying and applying the teachings of nuclear engineer Mehran Tavakoli Keshe in the field of Nanotechnology and Plasma Science. They now number more than 200 million people in 150 nations across the globe. This is a story of just a few... and the paradigm shift they are ushering in.
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The Keshe Foundation Knowledge Seekers are a global grassroots community of ordinary people studying and applying the teachings of nuclear engineer Mehran Tavakoli Keshe in the field of Nanotechnology and Plasma Science. They now number more than 200 million people in 150 nations across the globe. This is a story of just a few... and the paradigm shift they are ushering in.
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