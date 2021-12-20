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Exclusive! Kevin Sorbo : Hollywood Elitists Have Zero Tolerance for Opposing Views
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81 views • December 20, 2021
Canceled by Hollywood for daring to be a Christian and a Conservative, Kevin Sorbo is busy with his wife producing, directing and starring in films about faith and documentaries to bring the truth and expose the lies.
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Kristi Leigh TV
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Kristi Leigh TV
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