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https://gnews.org/post/p36122ff
King Interviewed Isaac, a volunteer from Brazil but he has been living in Russia for four years. He feels like Russia is his second home. He understands that Russians be Russian people. This is one thing and governments is another thing. King said this is similar situation as the Chinese people. They are different from the Chinese Communist government who supports Putin. The NFSC are taking down the evil Chinese Communist Party.