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POTP - E20 - Dr. Peter McCullough (2 of 2)
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91 views • August 26, 2021
Perspectives on the Pandemic, August 26, 2021
In Episode 20 of Perspectives on the Pandemic, "'This Interview Could Save Your Life' Part Two: The Dangers of the Injections," Dr. Peter McCullough offers the most lucid and meticulous analysis to date of the mass injection program now ravaging the world.
Watch the full series here:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/6Y3QNywahhhe/
https://youtu.be/7seMRzDZpb8
https://www.thepressandthepublic.com/
In Episode 20 of Perspectives on the Pandemic, "'This Interview Could Save Your Life' Part Two: The Dangers of the Injections," Dr. Peter McCullough offers the most lucid and meticulous analysis to date of the mass injection program now ravaging the world.
Watch the full series here:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/6Y3QNywahhhe/
https://youtu.be/7seMRzDZpb8
https://www.thepressandthepublic.com/
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