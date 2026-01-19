BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
DEATH JAB DESTROYS FOX REPORTER W MALARIA
218 views • 20 hours ago

**📅 John Roberts' Vaccine & Health Timeline (Newest → Oldest)**  


#### **1. [Malaria Diagnosis – Aug 26, 2025]**  

> *"Thank you to Trace for jumping into the chair today! I somehow came down with a severe case of Malaria. I can honestly say that I am the only person in the hospital with Malaria. In fact, one of my doctors said I’m the first case he has ever seen. Thanks to the folks at [@InovaHealth](https://x.com/InovaHealth) for their expertise and compassion…!"*  

🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1960416900820656374**  

⏳ **Aug 26, 2025 · 564.7K Views**  


---  


#### **2. [Post-Booster Chest Pain – May 18, 2022]**  

> *"Question: anyone out there having chest pain after getting the booster..?"*  

🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1526886678153072640**  

⏳ **4:25 AM · May 18, 2022**  


---  


#### **3. [Pfizer Side Effects (Pollen Joke) – Apr 15, 2021]**  

> *"First morning after my 2nd [@pfizer](https://x.com/pfizer) shot. Having a lot more side effects from all these trees outside our workspace than the vaccine.... #pollen"*  

🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1382682755708895232**  

⏳ **6:10 AM · Apr 15, 2021**  


---  


#### **4. [2nd Pfizer Dose – Apr 14, 2021]**  

> *"Big day today....2nd dose of [@pfizer](https://x.com/pfizer) vaccine. [@MartyMakary](https://x.com/MartyMakary)"*  

🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1382358793393213444**  

⏳ **8:43 AM · Apr 14, 2021**  


---  


#### **5. [Eagerness for Vaccine – Dec 22, 2020]**  

> *"I can hardly wait to get the COVID vaccine. But - I will happily wait while others more at risk than I receive their inoculations. As soon as it is available to my 'group', I will line up to roll up my sleeve."*  

🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1341445591608553473**  

⏳ **10:08 AM · Dec 22, 2020**  


---  


### **🔎 Key Takeaways:**  

- **Pro-vaccine stance** (2020-2021) → **Post-booster chest pain** (2022) → **Rare malaria case** (2025).  

- **Reverse-chronological order** for clarity.

Keywords
fox newsmalariafoxjohn robertspfizer vaccinepfizer boosterjohn roberts fox
