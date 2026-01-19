DEATH JAB DESTROYS FOX REPORTER W MALARIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**📅 John Roberts' Vaccine & Health Timeline (Newest → Oldest)**
#### **1. [Malaria Diagnosis – Aug 26, 2025]**
> *"Thank you to Trace for jumping into the chair today! I somehow came down with a severe case of Malaria. I can honestly say that I am the only person in the hospital with Malaria. In fact, one of my doctors said I’m the first case he has ever seen. Thanks to the folks at [@InovaHealth](https://x.com/InovaHealth) for their expertise and compassion…!"*
🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1960416900820656374**
⏳ **Aug 26, 2025 · 564.7K Views**
---
#### **2. [Post-Booster Chest Pain – May 18, 2022]**
> *"Question: anyone out there having chest pain after getting the booster..?"*
🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1526886678153072640**
⏳ **4:25 AM · May 18, 2022**
---
#### **3. [Pfizer Side Effects (Pollen Joke) – Apr 15, 2021]**
> *"First morning after my 2nd [@pfizer](https://x.com/pfizer) shot. Having a lot more side effects from all these trees outside our workspace than the vaccine.... #pollen"*
🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1382682755708895232**
⏳ **6:10 AM · Apr 15, 2021**
---
#### **4. [2nd Pfizer Dose – Apr 14, 2021]**
> *"Big day today....2nd dose of [@pfizer](https://x.com/pfizer) vaccine. [@MartyMakary](https://x.com/MartyMakary)"*
🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1382358793393213444**
⏳ **8:43 AM · Apr 14, 2021**
---
#### **5. [Eagerness for Vaccine – Dec 22, 2020]**
> *"I can hardly wait to get the COVID vaccine. But - I will happily wait while others more at risk than I receive their inoculations. As soon as it is available to my 'group', I will line up to roll up my sleeve."*
🔗 **https://x.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1341445591608553473**
⏳ **10:08 AM · Dec 22, 2020**
---
### **🔎 Key Takeaways:**
- **Pro-vaccine stance** (2020-2021) → **Post-booster chest pain** (2022) → **Rare malaria case** (2025).
- **Reverse-chronological order** for clarity.