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Justice Will Be Served For This Fraud
Real Content for Real People
Real Content for Real People
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80 views • April 17, 2021
The Pandemic? Throw your mask away and live life. The mask is truly the only reminder of the fear of Pandemic. I have studied this subject well, I would be willing to debate The Great Fauci himself with no notes.

"For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind." - ll Timothy 1:7 NKJV

So if you are pro-mask and/or pro-lockdown, please leave your uneducated comment below and I'll be sure to respond. I personally think Covid-19 is a miracle because it cured the influenza virus last year (sarcasm). I believe last year less than 1000 people died from the flu when we average 250k-300k deaths per year (I might be off on my numbers by a bit) but it was a gigantic leap.

If this were a real Pandemic, there would be no confusion, it would be obvious because people would be dropping in the streets.

More people are being hurt from the lockdowns than Covid-19 itself because of the side effects of lockdowns. Depression, drug and alcohol abuse have increased dramatically (idle hands are the Devil's workshop) obesity has increased because of the inability to go to the gym or even outside to exercise.

A wise person once said "There are two sides to every story".

The problem is, only one side of the story is being told because of governmental, corporate, and "Woke" censorship solely because of a simple word: Control. They would rather have us live in fear and isolation than lose control.

One thing I was confused about for a long time was the fact that President Trump was pushing the vaccine. I had to research it thoroughly to figure out why. Did President Trump get the vaccine when he was sick with the China Virus. No.

So why would he develop Project Warp Speed to introduce a new vaccine for a virus that was so harmless to the general public?

Answer. The Democrats threatened to keep us in perpetual lockdown until a vaccine was developed and Trump knew that would be bad for our children, our families, all business', and the country as a whole.

Perpetual lockdowns would cause a financial meltdown and many more people would suffer from homelessness and hunger from a destroyed economy more so than any virus.

The Cabal had a plan. It was called the Great Reset and one of their first goals was war. Not just any war, but a war with Russia. Who knows how that would have ended but the evil ones knew it would be a great distraction and allow them to seize the government and all the levers of power.

While we were distracted by war, they were going to take all that opposed them and annihilate them (mainly through FEMA camps) and install a system of Government that practically mirrored the CCP better known as the Chinese Communist Party.

Even with a gigantic wrench thrown into their plan known as Donald J Trump, they are still trying to achieve this goal today.

Just in case you think I'm off my rocker with what the Cabal's plans were, I am going to leave you with a video from Chet Hanks (Tom Hanks son).

Speaking of which, has anyone seen Tom Hanks lately?
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truthjusticepandemicsavethechildren
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