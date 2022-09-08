Biden's Continuation Of Dual Enrollment & Communist Workforce Prep

The illegitimate man in the People's White House, Joe Biden, continues in a long line of his predecessors of advancing unlawful policies and pretended legislation, as well as federal funding for "education." While many may perceive dual enrollment as a good thing, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor show you why it's not only a bad idea, but how it is advancing a fascist/communist agenda in the USA.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bidens-continuation-of-dual-enrollment-communist-workforce-prep-video/
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