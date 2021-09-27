© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021-09-27 Ron Paul Liberty Report - Follow The Science CDC Director Throws Expert Committee Under The Bus
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 27, 2021
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has chosen to ignore the recommendation of her own panel of medical professional experts that booster shots were not necessary for the vast majority of the population. Walensky has sided with the vax manufacturers and endorsed boosters, promising even more astronomical profits for Big Pharma. Science...or politics? Also today: Norway dumps all existing coronavirus restrictions while Netherlands adopts Soviet-style internal digital passports, allowing only vaxxed to take part in daily life? Science and science?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.