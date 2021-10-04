© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Fleming - Covid Presentation - Oct. 2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
1598 views • October 04, 2021
Dr. Richard Fleming gives an in-depth slide presentation concerning Covid - the 'vaccine'- the criminal aspects of the outbreak.
In studio at INFOWARS.
Oct. 2021
You can download the entire slideshow in PDF format here:
https://www.flemingmethod.com/pdf-of-event-2021-presentation
In studio at INFOWARS.
Oct. 2021
You can download the entire slideshow in PDF format here:
https://www.flemingmethod.com/pdf-of-event-2021-presentation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.