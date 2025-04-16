BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1962: Top Ten Nebraska Football Red White Spring Games - Number 8
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
2 views • 2 weeks ago

8. 1962 Red-White Spring Game: Red 33, White 21 – Devaney’s First Stride
On April 28, 1962, Bob Devaney’s first Red-White Spring Game in Lincoln saw Red defeat White 33-21. Willie Ross and Dennis Claridge shone, igniting 15,000 Nebraska fans with hope. The spirited clash in Memorial Stadium marked Nebraska’s ascent, uniting Lincoln in dreams of Cornhusker glory.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#1962RedWhiteGame #NebraskaFootball #BobDevaney #HuskerHistory #MemorialStadium

newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
