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German TV Guest Tells TRUTH About The Ukraine War
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#TheJimmyDoreShow

German TV Guest Tells TRUTH About The Ukraine War
179,271 views Jun 21, 2022 Anti-war voices are virtually unheard from in most of the U.S. media, and that even includes anyone who suggests that Ukraine is losing the war against Russia and needs to cut its losses and negotiate peace. German television is not quite so restrictive, it turns out, which is why journalist Wolfram Wiemer was allowed to echo these very sentiments during a recent program where he unequivocally insisted that the war was lost and Ukraine must acknowledge that fact and work quickly to find a diplomatic solution before the nation’s losses become even more severe at Russia’s hands. Jimmy and his panel of The Dive’s Jackson Hinkle and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the status of the War in Ukraine and Jimmy’s talents for reading along to spoken German. Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join Go to a Live Show: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/ Jackson Hinkle on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jacksonhinkle Jackson’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDivewith... Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Join the Email list: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donate Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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russiatruthputingermanthe jimmy dore showukraine warthejimmydoreshowtv guest tells
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