Gold is an Utterly Retarded Investment

Is Gold actually the "safe haven" everyone claims it is, or is it just a shiny rock holding your portfolio back? In today’s video, I’m breaking down why gold is one of the most overrated, unproductive, and statistically disappointing investments you can make. While everyone else is panic-buying bullion, I’m looking at the cold, hard numbers that the "gold bugs" don’t want you to see.

From the lack of yield to the massive storage costs and the historical underperformance compared to productive assets—it’s time for a reality check. If you’re holding gold as a "hedge," you might actually be hedging yourself into a hole.

In this video, we cover:

Why gold is a "non-productive" asset.

The hidden costs of physical gold ownership.

Historical returns: Gold vs. The S&P 500.

Why the "End of the World" gold argument makes no sense.

If you’re tired of the same old financial "wisdom" and want the brutal truth, hit that Like button and Subscribe for more unfiltered market commentary.

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