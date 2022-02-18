1666 and the Dark Messiah | ROBERT SEPEHR

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Most people have heard of Jesus Christ, considered the Messiah by Christians, and who lived 2000 years ago. But very few have ever heard of Sabbatai Zevi, who declared himself the Messiah in 1666. By proclaiming redemption was available through acts of sin, he amassed a following of over one million passionate believers during the 17th century.
After Sabbati Zevi's death in 1676, his Kabbalist successor, Jacob Frank, expanded upon and continued his occult philosophy. Frankism, a religious movement of the 18th and 19th centuries, centered on his leadership, and his claim to be the reincarnation of the Messiah Sabbatai Zevi.
Order and READ Robert's book:
1666 Redemption Through Sin by Robert Sepehr
https://www.amazon.com/1666-Redemption-Through-Sin-Conspiracy-ebook/dp/B00XT2LB1I?ref_=ast_sto_dp
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
(books also available through other book outlets)
https://www.amazon.com/stores/Robert-Sepehr/author/B00XTAB1YC?ref=ap_rdr&;store_ref=ap_rdr
Mirrored - Robert Sepehr