134 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Pandemias, vacunas, confinamientos y mandatos ¿Algo del pasado?
Clash Of Minds Spanish
Published 2 months ago

En el episodio 134 discutimos dónde estamos con la pandemia. Todo parece estar bajo control y la mayoría de los países han flexibilizado sus regulaciones, pero por otro lado los mandatos relacionados con las vacunas parecen estar intensificándose. ¿Qué nos dicen los informes oficiales relativos a las vacunas? ¿Qué podemos esperar en el futuro cuando se trata de mandatos y confinamientos?


