134 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Pandemias, vacunas, confinamientos y mandatos ¿Algo del pasado?

En el episodio 134 discutimos dónde estamos con la pandemia. Todo parece estar bajo control y la mayoría de los países han flexibilizado sus regulaciones, pero por otro lado los mandatos relacionados con las vacunas parecen estar intensificándose. ¿Qué nos dicen los informes oficiales relativos a las vacunas? ¿Qué podemos esperar en el futuro cuando se trata de mandatos y confinamientos?
Opciones de donación:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Otras opciones de donación: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Descargar todo el material de Clash Of Minds: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Sitios web:
Visite el sitio web de Clash Of Minds: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visita Pedidos en línea de Clash Of Mind: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
What’s Up Prof? -- (¿Qué Pasa Profe?) es disponible en los siguientes idiomas:
ALEMÁN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
CHECO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
ESLOVACO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
ESPAÑOL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUILAMrvNCo&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66QRmDJzL5BZt8xTZ09uTk
HOLANDÉS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
INDONESIO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1
INGLÉS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LITUANO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
POLACO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y
PORTUGUÉS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
RUMANO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
What's Up Prof? -- (¿Qué Pasa Profe?) es disponible en las siguientes plataformas:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClashOfMinds1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds
Soundcloud (SOLO audio): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.