MURDER 🚛 BY TRUCK

Dash Cam Video - Chinese Truck Driver Unable to Speak English Obtains CDL in California, Causes Horrific Crash





American Truckers United has learned of a horrific crash caused by a driver from China who obtained a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in California despite speaking only Mandarin. This tragic incident occurred on June 4, 2023, in New Mexico.





How many crashes like this have gone unreported? How many truck drivers from China are operating on U.S. roads? Why has the American Trucking Association (ATA) remained silent during this highway safety epidemic?





L&X Transportation was based out of San Gabriel, CA. A now well-known nest for Labor Dumping operations.





