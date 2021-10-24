Nothing Can Happen Without Purification. Pray For A Red Heifer.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Before the Third Temple can be built, not only the priests, but the people must be pure. Purification can happen in one of two ways: either from within, or from without, meaning from outside forces. Purification from within includes Repentance and Sacrifice, then Salvation (or Redemption). Purification from outside excludes Repentance and only includes Sacrifice before Salvation usually through war, death and destruction. The Red Heifer will be the catalyst to bring Redemption from within.
========================
This is an audio version of my blog post. To read this or my other posts (that YouTube won't let me upload) visit or follow my blog at:
✳️http://purejudaism.home.blog
✳️Or visit my other Social Media:
YouTube:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCxkIWaDvZaLTWAADrHAjpIA
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8SGKvyxTcDOZ/
Gab: @PureJudaism
https://gab.com/PureJudaism
Instagram: @purejudaism
https://www.instagram.com/purejudaism/
Twitter: @PureJudaismBlog
https://mobile.twitter.com/PureJudaismBlog
👍Like, share, comment. Subscribe to this channel to receive notification 🔔 of new videos.
💲Support my work:
Make a donation at:
http://purejudaism.home.blog/donate