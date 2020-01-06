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The Real Cause Of The Australian Bush Fires
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73 views • January 06, 2020
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Australia Hot/Dry from Polar Vortex Weakening: https://www.nature.com/articles/s4156...
Recent Collision for M31?: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2001.00931.pdf
Electromagnetic Earthquake Forecasting: https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159...
ICM Magnetic Fields: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2001.00903.pdf
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Australia Hot/Dry from Polar Vortex Weakening: https://www.nature.com/articles/s4156...
Recent Collision for M31?: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2001.00931.pdf
Electromagnetic Earthquake Forecasting: https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159...
ICM Magnetic Fields: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2001.00903.pdf
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