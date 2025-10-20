BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bob Moriarty: Revolution is Coming!
Geopolitics & Empire
146 views • 1 day ago

Bob Moriarty of 321gold.com discusses the global financial situation and what gold is telling us. The West is in steep decline as it prepares for war (e.g. Latin America). Europe remains a basket case. At some point the divide between the oligarchy and plebs may become great enough that the serfs may decide to spontaneously revolt.


Bob Moriarty Websites

321 Gold http://321gold.com

321 Energy http://321energy.com

Robert Moriarty's BOOKS https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Moriarty/e/B01A9I4TJU


About Robert Moriarty

Robert Moriarty was born in New York state in 1946. He began training as a military pilot in 1965 and became the youngest Naval Aviator during the Vietnam War in 1966. With two years in Vietnam and some 832 missions in combat, he left the Marine Corps in 1970. He worked in computers for a few years before beginning a 2nd career as a ferry pilot delivering small airplanes all over the world. He made over 240 ocean crossings mostly in single engine airplanes.He and his wife of 25 years were computer consultants and began one of the earliest online computer retail outlets in 1995 before retiring in 2000. He began another career running a financial website in 2001 specializing in resource companies. He continues to travel the world looking for the next great mineral discovery and writes in his spare time.


