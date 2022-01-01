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Greg Reese: Irrefutable Evidence: The Covid-19 'Vaccines' Are Killing People! [30.12.2021]
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233 views • January 01, 2022
Doctors Arne Burkhardt and Sucharit Bhakdi provide evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines cannot protect against a viral infection and trigger self-destruction within vital organs.
535,517 Views · Dec 30, 2021
Greg Reese
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ce30c51411b24430a1daee
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61ce30c51411b24430a1daee
https://reesereport.com
535,517 Views · Dec 30, 2021
Greg Reese
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ce30c51411b24430a1daee
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61ce30c51411b24430a1daee
https://reesereport.com
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